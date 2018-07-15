Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Awards

Kyoto Prize in Advanced Technology goes to Karl Deisseroth

by Linda Wang
July 15, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Karl Deisseroth, professor of bioengineering and of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Stanford University, is the winner of the 2018 Kyoto Prize in Advanced Technology.

Photo of Karl Deisseroth.
Credit: Stanford University
Karl Deisseroth

“It’s a tremendous honor, and I feel very fortunate to have worked with so many talented students and postdocs over the years who worked with me on this project,” says Deisseroth, who is the youngest person to win this prize.

Deisseroth pioneered the field of optogenetics, which has enabled scientists to use light to manipulate the activity of nerve cells in the brains of lab animals and understand how that stimulation affects the animals’ behavior. Applications of this research include better understanding of brain disorders such as schizophrenia, depression, and Parkinson’s disease.

“Nobody could have predicted 14 years ago that putting some algae genes into neurons would give us insights into psychiatry, for example,” Deisseroth says. “There are optogenetics-guided clinical trials now where people are using insights from optogenetics to guide other kinds of interventions for diseases like drug addiction.”

“It’s really been amazing to see not only experiments that I hoped would be possible but also many things I never would have imagined,” he says. “It’s a testament to basic science.”

He envisions the future of this field to have even broader applications. “As people get insights into how neural circuitry actually works causally, that will make all kinds of clinical interventions, whether they’re pharmacological or brain stimulation or even behavioral, more precise and powerful.”

His colleagues say he is deserving of this honor. “In addition to driving extraordinary, generously shared science and technology, Karl has been an outstanding mentor,” says Viviana Gradinaru, professor of neuroscience and biological engineering at California Institute of Technology, who was a postdoc in Deisseroth’s group.

The Kyoto Prize is awarded by Japan’s Inamori Foundation in the categories of advanced technology, basic sciences, and arts and philosophy. The prizes, which include a gift of 100 million yen (approximately $898,000), will be awarded at a ceremony in Kyoto, Japan, on Nov. 10.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Steven McKnight wins Welch Award
Lasker Awards honor biomedical research ﻿﻿
Adam Cohen Is Blavatnik Laureate In Chemistry

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE