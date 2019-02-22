Laura Nielsen wins chemical technician award

Laura Nielsen, a technician at Phillips 66, is the recipient of the 2019 National Chemical Technician Award. The award, administered by the American Chemical Society Committee on Technician Affairs, honors excellence and professionalism among technicians, operators, analysts, and other applied chemical technology professionals. Among her accomplishments at Phillips 66, Nielsen has led the development of new synthetic pathways for the organic photovoltaic group. She developed an easily scalable procedure for making a new monomer, which led to a patent with her as lead inventor. She also contributed to the invention of two polymers for organic photovoltaic applications and provides coaching to all the technicians in the group in safe chemical handling, waste management, and appropriate use of lab equipment.
