Life Time Achievement Award to Bimal Banik

Bimal K. Banik, vice president of research and education development for the Community Health Systems of South Texas, is the recipient of the 2018 Life Time Achievement Award from the Indian Chemical Society. His research interests include the synthesis and biological evaluation of anticancer agents and antibiotics as well as catalytic methods and microwave chemistry.
