Lisa McElwee-White wins Herty Medal

Lisa McElwee-White, the Colonel Allen R. and Margaret G. Crow Professor of Chemistry at the University of Florida, is the recipient of the 2019 Herty Medal, awarded by the American Chemical Society Georgia Section to an outstanding chemist in the southeastern US.
Among her accomplishments, McElwee-White introduced mechanism-based design of organometallic precursors for fabrication of thin films and nanostructures. She is also being honored for her outreach contributions and service to ACS. The medal will be presented at the 85th Herty Award Celebration in September.
