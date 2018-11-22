Advertisement

Awards

Lu Wei wins Blavatnik Award for Young Scientists﻿

by Linda Wang
November 22, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 47
Photo of Lu Wei.
Credit: Courtesy of Lu Wei

Lu Wei, assistant professor of chemistry at California Institute of Technology, is the recipient of the 2018 Blavatnik Regional Award for Young Scientists in the chemistry category. Wei is recognized for her postdoctoral work at Columbia University on developing novel bioimaging techniques for visualizing biological species in live cells. Wei is among three winners of the annual awards from the Blavatnik Family Foundation and the New York Academy of Sciences. The awards support outstanding postdoctoral scientists from academic research institutions across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. The other two winners are Shruti Naik, an assistant professor at New York University School of Medicine, who won in the life sciences category for her postdoctoral work on inflammatory response of skin stem cells at Rockefeller University; and Lingyan Shi, a postdoc at Columbia University, who won in the physical sciences and engineering category for her work on optical techniques for neuroscience and cancer research.

