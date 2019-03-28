Marcetta Darensbourg honored with Willard Gibbs Award

Marcetta Y. Darensbourg, a Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and a Davidson Professor of Science at Texas A&M University, is the recipient of the 2019 Willard Gibbs Award, presented by the American Chemical Society Chicago Section.
The award recognizes Darensbourg’s accomplishments in the chemistry of controlling metal carbonyl anion structure and reactivity, synthesizing complexes that serve as models for hydrogenase enzymes, and creating novel catalysts for hydrogen production.
Darensbourg will be honored during a local section dinner on May 3, where she will present a lecture titled “Stalking Free Energy: Biomimetic Studies of Hydrogenases.”
