Marcus E. Hobbs Award to Bhaskar Venepalli

Bhaskar Venepalli of CiVentiChem is the recipient of the 2022 Marcus E. Hobbs Award. This award was established in 1988 to recognize members who have made significant, long-term contributions to the American Chemical Society’s North Carolina Local Section. It is named for Marcus E. Hobbs, who was section chair in 1945.
Venepalli has served as chair, councillor, and executive committee member for the North Carolina Local Section. He is also involved with ACS at the national level and is currently a member of the Committee on Economic and Professional Affairs and an ACS Career Consultant. Venepalli was elected an ACS Fellow in 2017.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter