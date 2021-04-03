Mary Virginia Orna wins HIST award

Mary Virginia Orna, professor emerita of chemistry at the College of New Rochelle and president of ChemSource, is the recipient of the 2021 HIST Award for Outstanding Achievement in the History of Chemistry, presented by the American Chemical Society Division of the History of Chemistry. Orna is being honored “for her exemplary leadership in the worldwide community of the history of chemistry, especially for her original research in the area of color and pigment chemistry and the discovery of the elements, her commitment to education, her decades of service to the Division of History of Chemistry, and her continuing role in supporting and participating in the worldwide research in the archeology of chemistry.”
The award, which includes an engraved plaque and $1,500, will be presented to Orna during ACS Spring 2022 in San Diego.
