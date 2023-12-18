Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Awards

Materials chemistry wins at patent industry awards event

ACS member Cato Laurencin and Audrey Larson were honored by the Intellectual Property Owners Association

by Craig Bettenhausen
December 18, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

A woman in a maroon dress smiles next to a man in a tuxedo with a bow tie
Credit: Photo courtesy of the Intellectual Property Owners Education event organizers
Audrey Larson (left) and Cato Laurencin at the Intellectual Property Owners Education Foundation 2023 awards celebration, held at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC

Chemistry and materials science were well-represented at a patent community awards night in Washington, DC, this December. The nonprofit Intellectual Property Owners Education Foundation held its annual awards gala on Dec. 6 and named 2023 Priestley Medal winner and ACS member Cato Laurencin inventor of the year. Laurencin is a professor at the University of Connecticut, where his research group develops polymer biomaterials for tissue regrowth and other regenerative medical applications. He is named on more than 60 patents.

In his remarks, Laurencin praised his students and collaborators as critical to the growing impact of regenerative engineering in medicine. “I’m receiving this award for the generations of people who have worked in the Laurencin lab for the past 35 years,” he said. “We will continue working for the final goal of limb regeneration.”

Laurencin told C&EN that he is excited about chemical and materials advances underway in his lab. He pointed to a November publication from the group on injectable chelating agents derived from hyaluronic acid, a biopolymer found in joints, eyeballs, and other tissues. The material can scavenge toxic cobalt ions that sometimes leach from the alloys in orthopedic implants (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. 2023, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2309156120) . He also highlighted ongoing work on a polymer and protein hybrid system that can induce tissue regrowth through mechanisms similar to those seen in stem cell therapies.

Laurencin shared the stage with Audrey Larson, a junior at the University of Connecticut in the materials science and engineering department, who won this year’s Inspiration Award. Larson already has multiple patents, including some for carbon dioxide abatement and mobile bulletproof shelter systems. When asked about her favorite invention so far, Larson told C&EN, “My favorite is always the one I’m currently working on. Right now, it’s a project for the US Navy, so I can’t talk about it.”

Larson is heading soon to Houston for a NASA internship, which she says will delay her graduation but help her make decisions about graduate school. She and Laurencin have not worked together, but they met in connection with the awards. He says he encouraged her NASA work but advised her to come back to Connecticut afterward. “You’re doing grad school here,” he told her, “with me.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nobel laureate John B. Goodenough dies at age 100
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Surge launches to enhance cure rates for cancer surgery
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cato T. Laurencin named 2023 Priestley Medalist
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE