Awards

Michelle Rivard wins 2018 National Chemical Technician Award; call for 2019 nominations

by Linda Wang
September 29, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 39
Photo of Michelle Rivard.
Credit: Courtesy of Michelle Rivard
Michelle Rivard

Michelle Rivard, a senior research and development technologist at Dow Chemical, is the winner of the 2018 National Chemical Technician Award for excellence and professionalism among technicians, operators, analysts, and other applied chemical technology professionals.

At Dow, Rivard has been a key contributor in the development of robust quantification methods of cyclic volatile methylsiloxane (cVMS), and she has developed new approaches for sample extraction, cleanup, and derivatization. She has also been involved in projects to understand the effects of filler structure on silicone sealant performance and differentiation of sealant families. She is active in her local section and chair of education for the 2019 Central Regional Meeting.

Nominations are being accepted for the 2019 National Chemical Technician Award. Nominees must be currently employed as a chemical technician and must have worked as a chemical technician for a minimum of five years. Nominations are due by Oct. 5. For more information, visit www.acs.org/ncta.

Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

