Morley Medal open for nominations

The ACS Cleveland Section seeks nominations for the 2020 Edward W. Morley Medal, which recognizes significant contributions to chemistry through achievements in research, teaching, engineering, research administration and public service, outstanding service to humanity, or to industrial progress. The medal includes an honorarium of $2,000.
The area of eligibility includes those parts of the US and Canada within about 250 miles of Cleveland. The contributions for which the award is given should have been made by the awardee when a resident of this area, or if a major contribution was made elsewhere, the nominee should have continued to make contributions while a resident of this area.
Send nominations and supporting materials by Dec. 13 to Mark J. Waner, chair of the Cleveland Section Morley Medal Committee, at mwaner @jcu.edu.
