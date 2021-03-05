A. N. Sreeram wins Whalen Award

A. N. Sreeram, senior vice president for R&D and chief technology officer at Dow, is the 2020 recipient of the Henry F. Whalen Jr. Award, presented by the American Chemical Society Division of Business Development and Management. The award recognizes outstanding contributions to the development and management of business in the chemical enterprise.
At Dow, Sreeram has led the adoption of high-throughput experimentation for the discovery of new molecules in a variety of businesses, including electronics, paints, and coatings. His work has helped accelerate the R&D process and lower costs for the company. The award presentation will take place April 12 during the virtual spring ACS meeting.
