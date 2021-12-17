New award to recognize green chemistry advances from Asian CMOs

The ACS Green Chemistry Institute (GCI) Pharmaceutical Roundtable has launched a new award to encourage the adoption of more sustainable practices and recognize achievements in green chemistry applications at contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) in Asia, where most of the world’s active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are being produced. The CMO Excellence in Green Chemistry Award will recognize greener advances in synthetic route development for starting materials, intermediates, or APIs, including reaction conditions and chemical or manufacturing technologies.
In addition, the ACS GCI Pharmaceutical Roundtable is seeking nominations for the Peter J. Dunn Award for Green Chemistry and Engineering Impact in the Pharmaceutical Industry. Applicants for both awards are being accepted through Dec. 31.
A representative from the winning company or team for each award will be invited to present their innovations at the 26th Annual Green Chemistry and Engineering Conference in Reston, Virginia, June 6–8, where the awards will be given publicly. To find out more, visit acsgcipr.org/awards.
