Nichols Medal to Krzysztof Matyjaszewski

Krzysztof Matyjaszewski, the J. C. Warner University Professor of Natural Sciences and director of the Center for Macromolecular Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, is the winner of the 2020 William H. Nichols Medal, which recognizes outstanding contributions in the field of chemistry.Matyjaszewski is being recognized for the development of atom transfer radical polymerization, which is used to form a carbon-carbon bond with a transition-metal catalyst—a crucial step in uniform polymer chain growth. He will be honored during a symposium and award ceremony, which will take place virtually April 16. Matyjaszewski will present a talk, “Macromolecular Engineering by Taming Free Radicals Using Atom Transfer Radical Polymerization.”
