Nita “Qiuyun” Xu wins chemical technician award

Nita “Qiuyun” Xu, an R&D/TS&D technologist at Dow, is the recipient of the 2021 National Chemical Technician Award, presented by the American Chemical Society Committee on Technician Affairs. The award honors excellence and professionalism among technicians, operators, analysts, and other applied chemical technology professionals. Xu’s expertise includes synthesis of complex small molecules and formulation of intricate polyurethane systems for adhesive and sealant applications. Her work has resulted in numerous commercialized products and publications, including 10 granted patents.
“Nita is talented and passionate about product development and innovation, with versatile expertise and dedication to team success,” says Will Koonce, senior R&D director at Dow Polyurethanes. “Her excellent contributions have translated into strong sustained business impact for Dow’s Voramer binders as well as the recently launched and award-winning Diamondlock adhesives and sealants product lines.”
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter