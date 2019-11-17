Nominations open for 2020 Whalen Award

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2020 Henry F. Whalen Jr. Award for excellence in business development and management in the chemical enterprise. The award, administered by the American Chemical Society Division of Business Development and Management, is given to a chemist who has excellent technical and business leadership skills, a commitment to innovation, and the ability to inspire and foster a high level of creativity at all levels of the organization. The awardee will be honored at the ACS Fall 2020 National Meeting in San Francisco. The nomination form is available at bmgt.org/awards.html. The deadline for nominations is Feb. 14, 2020.
