Nominations open for Green Chemistry Challenge Awards

The American Chemical Society, in partnership with the US Environmental Protection Agency, seeks nominations for the 2023 Green Chemistry Challenge Awards, which recognize chemical technologies that incorporate green chemistry into chemical design, manufacture, and use. The 2023 awards will also recognize green chemical technologies that address climate change. For more information, visit epa.gov/greenchemistry. Nominations are due Dec. 9.
