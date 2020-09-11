Nominations open for Green Chemistry Challenge Awards

The American Chemical Society, in partnership with the US Environmental Protection Agency, seeks nominations for the 2021 Green Chemistry Challenge Awards, which honor companies or institutions that have developed new chemistry processes or products that help protect public health and the environment. Innovative technologies should feature the design of greener chemicals and products, greener chemical syntheses and reactions, or greener chemical processes. For more information or to register for a webinar on the nomination process, visit epa.gov/greenchemistry. Nominations are due by Dec. 4.
