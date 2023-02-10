Nominations sought for the 2023 Linus Pauling Award

Nominations are being accepted for the 2023 Linus Pauling Medal Award. The American Chemical Society Portland, Puget Sound, and Oregon Local Sections jointly sponsor this annual award, which recognizes outstanding contributions to chemistry that merit national and international recognition.
This award is named after double Nobel laureate Linus Pauling, who grew up in the Pacific Northwest. The 2023 medal will be presented at a symposium in the fall at the University of Puget Sound.
Please email nomination packages to pauling2023noms@acspss.org, or use the form on the award website: acspss.org/pauling-medal-award/. Nominations are due by May 16 at 5:00 p.m. (PDT). Nominations of women and other historically marginalized groups are especially encouraged. Send any questions about this award or nomination process to hanson@pugetsound.edu.
