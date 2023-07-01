Nominations sought for 2025 American Chemical Society National Awards

The American Chemical Society is soliciting nominations for the national awards that will be presented in 2025. The national awards program aims to encourage the advancement of chemistry in all its branches, the promotion of research in chemical science and industry, [and] the improvement of the qualifications and usefulness of chemists. The continuing excellence of the ACS awards program requires that a number of highly qualified chemistry professionals be nominated and that great care be taken in preparing the nominations.

ACS Award for Achievement in Research for the Teaching and Learning of Chemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by the ACS Exams Institute. This award recognizes outstanding contributions to research that have increased the understanding of chemical pedagogy and led to improved teaching and learning of chemistry. This award recognizes research contributions involving a significant body of work rather than a single project or contribution.

Nominating procedure for ACS National Awards Nominations should be submitted online at www.nominate.acs.org. Information about nomination submissions and detailed descriptions of the awards are available at www.acs.org/nationalawards. Any individual may submit one nomination or one support letter for each award, unless that individual is a member of the selection committee for the same award or a current member of the ACS Board of Directors. Selection committee members may submit nominations or support letters for other awards. Board members are not eligible to submit a nomination, be nominated, or support a nomination for any award. Nominators do not need to be members of ACS. Nominations, inquiries concerning awards, and any questions about the online submission process should be directed to the National Awards Office at awards@acs.org. The deadline for all nominating materials for the 2025 ACS National Awards is Nov. 1, 2023. Earlier submission is encouraged.

ACS Award for Affordable Green Chemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by Rohm and Haas. This award recognizes outstanding scientific discoveries that lay the foundation for environmentally friendly products or manufacturing processes at a cost comparable to or less than that of current technologies, or discoveries that deliver new applications with compelling cost-benefit profiles. The goal of the award is to identify and recognize discovery of new, ecofriendly chemistries with the potential to enable products or manufacturing processes that are less expensive than existing alternatives.

ACS Award for Computers in Chemical and Pharmaceutical Research, sponsored by the ACS Division of Computers in Chemistry. This award recognizes and encourages the use of computers in the advancement of the chemical and biological sciences.

ACS Award for Creative Advances in Environmental Science and Technology, sponsored by Aerodyne Research and the ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry. This award encourages creativity in research and technology or methods of analysis to provide a scientific basis for informed environmental control decision-making processes, or to provide practical technologies that will reduce health risk factors.

ACS Award for Creative Invention, sponsored by the ACS Corporation Associates. This award recognizes a single inventor for the successful application of research in chemistry or chemical engineering that contributes to the material prosperity and happiness of people. The work must have received a patent and been developed during the 17 years before Jan. 1, 2023. A copy of the patent must be submitted with the nominating documents.

ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Fluorine Chemistry. Nominees must have made an outstanding contribution to the advancement of fluorine chemistry.

ACS Award for Creative Work in Synthetic Organic Chemistry, sponsored by MilliporeSigma (a business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany). Nominees must have published outstanding creative work in synthetic organic chemistry.

ACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by Strem Chemicals, which is part of Ascensus Specialties. Nominees must be ACS members who have demonstrated extensive contributions to the advancement of inorganic chemistry, including teaching, writing, research, and administration.

ACS Award for Encouraging Underrepresented and Economically Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation. This award recognizes significant accomplishments by individuals in stimulating students underrepresented in the profession or economically disadvantaged to elect careers in the chemical sciences and engineering. Nominees may come from any professional setting: academia, industry, government, or other independent facility.

ACS Award for Encouraging Women into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation. This award recognizes significant accomplishments by individuals encouraging women to choose careers in the chemical sciences and engineering. Nominees may come from any professional setting: academia, industry, government, or other independent facility.

ACS Award for Research at an Undergraduate Institution, sponsored by the Research Corporation for Science Advancement. This award recognizes research that has advanced science via refereed publications with undergraduate coauthors in leading scientific research journals, external research grant support, and the subsequent professional development of students who have participated in the research program. The award is given for significant work over a long period. Nominees must be tenured faculty members of a predominantly undergraduate institution.

ACS Award for Team Innovation, sponsored by the ACS Corporation Associates. This award recognizes a multidisciplinary team of at least two people, including at least one ACS member in good standing. The accomplishments of the team must be documented in the technical literature as a publication or patent. The output of the team must also demonstrate impact by the commercialization of a product or process that is of special value to society.

ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Analytical Chemistry. Nominees must have made an outstanding contribution to analytical chemistry, pure or applied. Special consideration is given to the independence of thought and the originality shown and to the importance of the work when applied to public welfare, economics, or humanity’s needs and desires.

ACS Award in Colloid Chemistry, sponsored by Colgate-Palmolive. Nominees must have made outstanding scientific contributions to colloid chemistry.

ACS Award in Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by MilliporeSigma (a business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany). Nominees must have accomplished outstanding research in the preparation, properties, reactions, or structures of inorganic substances. Special consideration will be given to the independence of thought and originality shown.

ACS Award in Organometallic Chemistry, sponsored by Dow. This award recognizes a recent advancement that has had a major impact on research in organometallic chemistry. Nominees must have carried out outstanding research in the preparation, reactions, properties, or structures of organometallic substances. Preference will be given to US citizens.

ACS Award in Polymer Chemistry, sponsored by ExxonMobil. This award recognizes outstanding fundamental contributions and achievements in the field of polymer chemistry.

ACS Award in Pure Chemistry, sponsored by the Alpha Chi Sigma fraternity and the Alpha Chi Sigma Educational Foundation. This award recognizes and encourages fundamental research in pure chemistry carried out in North America. Nominees must have fewer than 10 years of experience since their terminal degrees and must have accomplished research of unusual merit for individuals on the threshold of their careers.

ACS Award in Surface Chemistry, sponsored by Procter & Gamble. This award recognizes distinguished service in the advancement of surface chemistry.

ACS Award in the Chemistry of Materials, sponsored by DuPont. This award recognizes creative work in the chemistry of materials. Particular emphasis is placed on research relating to materials of actual or potential technological importance in which a fundamental understanding of the chemistry associated with materials preparation, processing, or use is critical.

Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society, sponsored by ACS. This award recognizes the volunteer efforts of individuals who have served ACS and contributed significantly to the goals and objectives of the society. The volunteerism to be recognized may be a variety of activities, including the initiation or sponsorship of a singular endeavor; exemplary performance as a committee member, chair, or officer of an elected division or local section; and service in a leadership role in regional meetings. The nominee should be an ACS member of at least 15 years. Past and present members of the ACS Board of Directors and ACS staff are ineligible for this award.

Roger Adams Award in Organic Chemistry, sponsored by Organic Reactions and Organic Syntheses. This award recognizes and encourages outstanding contributions to research in organic chemistry.

Alfred Bader Award in Bioinorganic and Bioorganic Chemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by Alfred R. Bader and Isabel Bader. This award recognizes outstanding research accomplishments at the interface between biology and organic or inorganic chemistry. Special consideration is given to applications of the fundamental principles and experimental methodology of chemistry in areas of biological significance.

Earle B. Barnes Award for Leadership in Chemical Research Management, sponsored by Dow. This award recognizes the outstanding achievements of an individual who has demonstrated outstanding leadership and creativity in promoting the sciences of chemistry and chemical engineering in research management.

Ronald Breslow Award for Achievement in Biomimetic Chemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by Ronald Breslow and others. This award recognizes outstanding contributions to the field of biomimetic chemistry.

Herbert C. Brown Award for Creative Research in Synthetic Methods, supported by an endowed fund established by the Purdue Borane Research Fund and others. This award recognizes and encourages outstanding and creative contributions to research resulting in the discovery and development of novel and useful methods for chemical synthesis in any area of chemistry.

James Bryant Conant Award in High School Chemistry Teaching, supported by an endowed fund established by the Journal of Chemical Education and the Chemical Education Xchange. This award recognizes an outstanding high school chemistry teacher in the US, its possessions, or territories at the national level. Nominees must be actively engaged in the teaching of chemistry in a high school (grades 9 through 12). A nominee-authored statement describing the nominee’s beliefs about teaching and learning must be submitted.

Arthur C. Cope Award, supported by an endowed fund established by Arthur C. Cope. Nominees must have made outstanding contributions to the field of organic chemistry. The significance of the work must have become apparent within the preceding 5 years.

Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards, supported by an endowed fund established by Arthur C. Cope. This award recognizes and encourages outstanding achievements in the field of organic chemistry. Ten Arthur C. Cope Scholars are named annually: four who have 25-plus years of experience since their terminal degrees, four who have 10–25 years of experience since their terminal degrees, and two who have fewer than 10 years of experience since their terminal degrees.

Elias J. Corey Award for Outstanding Original Contribution in Organic Synthesis by a Young Investigator, supported by an endowed fund established by Pfizer. The award is granted to an individual who has fewer than 15 years of experience since their terminal degree and who has demonstrated creativity in the field of synthetic organic chemistry. Nominees must have accomplished research that is of exceptional merit and adds value to the field. Special consideration is given to the application of novel chemistry toward the synthesis of natural products and organic molecules of medicinal importance and to the discovery of novel reactions or processes with broad utility.

F. Albert Cotton Award in Synthetic Inorganic Chemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by F. Albert Cotton. This award recognizes outstanding synthetic accomplishment in the field of inorganic chemistry.

Peter Debye Award in Physical Chemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry. Nominees must have accomplished outstanding research of a theoretical or experimental nature in the field of physical chemistry.

David A. Evans Award for the Advancement and Education of Organic Synthesis, supported by an endowed fund established by Amgen, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., and others. This award recognizes and encourages outstanding achievement in organic synthesis research and education.

Francis P. Garvan–John M. Olin Medal, supported by an endowed fund established by Francis P. Garvan and the Olin Corporation Charitable Trust. Nominees must be women and US citizens and must have performed distinguished service to chemistry.

James T. Grady–James H. Stack Award for Interpreting Chemistry for the Public, sponsored by ACS. Nominees must have made noteworthy presentations through a medium of public communication to increase the US public’s understanding of chemistry and chemical progress. This information shall have been disseminated through the press, radio, television, films, online media, lectures, or books for the lay public.

Harry Gray Award for Creative Work in Inorganic Chemistry by a Young Investigator, supported by an endowed fund established by Harry Gray and others. This award is granted to a nominee who has fewer than 10 years of experience since their terminal degree. Nominees must have demonstrated innovative research in inorganic chemistry broadly defined, which may include interdisciplinary or multidisciplinary work.

Ernest Guenther Award in the Chemistry of Natural Products, sponsored by Givaudan Flavors. Nominees must have accomplished outstanding work in analysis, structure elucidation, and the chemical synthesis of natural products. Special consideration is given to the independence of thought and the originality shown.

Advertisement

Kathryn C. Hach Award for Entrepreneurial Success, supported by an endowed fund established by Kathryn C. Hach. This award recognizes outstanding entrepreneurs who have created a commercially viable business within the chemistry enterprise.

M. Frederick Hawthorne Award in Main Group Inorganic Chemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by M. Frederick Hawthorne, Diane Hawthorne, the University of California, Los Angeles, and others. This award recognizes a researcher who makes significant contributions to chemistry involving the elements of groups 1, 2, and 13–18 in the periodic table.

E. B. Hershberg Award for Important Discoveries in Medicinally Active Substances, sponsored by Merck Research Laboratories. This award recognizes and encourages outstanding discoveries in the chemistry of medicinally active substances. The discovery for which the award is given should have been made during the past 2 decades.

Ipatieff Prize, supported by an endowed fund established by Vladimir N. Ipatieff and Barbara Ipatieff. The award recognizes outstanding chemical experimental work in the field of catalysis or high pressure, carried out by an individual of any nationality who is not over 40 years of age.

E. V. Murphree Award in Industrial and Engineering Chemistry, sponsored by ExxonMobil Research and Engineering. Nominees must have accomplished outstanding research of a theoretical or experimental nature in the fields of industrial chemistry or chemical engineering.

Nakanishi Prize, supported by an endowed fund established by Koji Nakanishi and others. This award recognizes and aims to stimulate significant work that extends chemical and spectroscopic methods to the study of important biological phenomena. The prize is awarded for outstanding scientific achievement. Special consideration will be given for work that has contributed broadly on an international scope.

Nobel Laureate Signature Award for Graduate Education in Chemistry, sponsored by Avantor. This award recognizes an outstanding graduate student and their preceptor in the field of chemistry broadly defined. The graduate student nominee must have completed a PhD dissertation in chemistry within the 12-month period before the nomination deadline. The award will recognize only work done while the nominee was a graduate student.

James Flack Norris Award in Physical Organic Chemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by the ACS Northeastern Section. Nominees must have made outstanding contributions to physical organic chemistry.

George A. Olah Award in Hydrocarbon or Petroleum Chemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by the Morris S. Smith Foundation and Dow. Nominees must be a resident of the US or Canada and have accomplished outstanding research in the chemistry of hydrocarbons or petroleum and its products.

Charles Lathrop Parsons Award, sponsored by ACS. This award recognizes outstanding public service by an ACS member who is a US citizen. Neither the scientific reputation nor the record of scientific achievement of a member affects their eligibility for this award, which—unlike most ACS awards—is not directed toward the recognition of scientific accomplishment or stature. The public service to be recognized may have been performed as part of or completely outside the regular duties and activities of the nominees’ employment. Current members of the ACS Board of Directors are ineligible to receive this award.

George C. Pimentel Award in Chemical Education, supported by an endowed fund established by the ACS Division of Chemical Education and its Board of Publications. Nominees must have made outstanding contributions to chemical education considered in its broadest meaning. This includes the training of professional chemists; the dissemination of reliable information about chemistry to prospective chemists, members of the profession, students in other fields, and the general public; and the integration of chemistry into the educational system. Activities may be in teaching, organization and administration, influential writing, educational research, the methodology of instruction, the establishment of standards of instruction, and public enlightenment.

Priestley Medal, sponsored by ACS. This medal recognizes distinguished service to chemistry and may be awarded to members and nonmembers of the society and to representatives of any nation. Current members of the ACS Board of Directors are ineligible to receive this award.

Glenn T. Seaborg Award for Nuclear Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Nuclear Chemistry and Technology. Nominees must have made outstanding contributions to nuclear or radiochemistry or to their applications.

Gabor A. Somorjai Award for Creative Research in Catalysis, supported by an endowed fund established by Gabor A. Somorjai and Judith K. Somorjai. This award recognizes outstanding theoretical, experimental, or developmental research resulting in the advancement of the understanding or application of catalysis.

Henry H. Storch Award in Energy Chemistry, supported by an endowed fund established by the ACS Division of Energy and Fuels. This award recognizes distinguished contributions to fundamental or engineering energy–related research and development and education that address the world’s energy and chemical challenges.