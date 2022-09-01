Nominations sought for Akron Section Award

The American Chemical Society’s Akron Section is accepting nominations for its Akron Section Award, which recognizes outstanding chemistry professionals. Nominees can be working in any branch of chemistry or chemical engineering and should reside within 500 mi (about 805 km) of Akron, Ohio. The award consists of a $1,000 honorarium and a plaque. The awardee will deliver a lecture at the University of Akron to a technical audience and an evening lecture at another venue to a general audience. It is yet to be decided whether these lectures will be held in person or online this year. Nominators should submit a curriculum vitae with their nomination to Charles M. Kausch, awards chair, at cmkausch@hotmail.com. Nominations are due by Sept. 12.
