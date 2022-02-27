Nominations sought for Brazilian Women in Chemistry awards

The American Chemical Society and the Brazilian Chemical Society seek nominations for the 2022 Brazilian Women in Chemistry and Related Sciences Awards. The awards, sponsored by C&EN and CAS, a division of ACS, promote gender equality in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in Brazil and highlight the impact of diversity on scientific research and in the field of chemistry.
The Emerging Leader in Chemistry Award recognizes the achievements of an outstanding young scientist or entrepreneur in chemistry and related sciences. This exceptional scientist must 40 years old or younger or no more than 10 years removed from completing their PhD.
The Leadership in Industry Award recognizes a woman who works in the chemical, pharmaceutical, or biotech industry whose research and creative innovations have led to discoveries that contributed to commercial success and to the good of the community and society.
The Leadership in Academia Award recognizes a woman with an established career in academia who has made an important contribution, with a global and social impact, to scientific research in chemistry or related sciences.
Winners will each receive a $2,000 cash prize, a SciFinder ID valid for 1 year, a 1-year ACS membership, and an award certificate. Nominate someone by March 25 at cenm.ag/premio22.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter