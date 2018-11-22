Nominations sought for Crano Memorial Lecture Award﻿﻿

The ACS Akron Section is accepting nominations for the Crano Memorial Lecture Award, which will be presented at the section’s April 2019 meeting to an outstanding chemistry professional in any field. The award consists of a $500 honorarium and engraved plaque. The awardee will deliver a lecture at the University of Akron for a technical audience and an evening lecture at a second venue for a general audience. Nominators should submit the nominee’s curriculum vitae with the nomination to Charles M. Kausch, awards chair, at charlesm.kausch@omnova.com by Feb. 5, 2019.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter