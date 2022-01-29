Nominations sought for Linus Pauling Award

Nominations are being accepted for the 2022 Linus Pauling Medal. Sponsored jointly by the American Chemical Society Portland, Puget Sound, and Oregon Local Sections, the award is presented annually in recognition of outstanding achievement in chemistry in the spirit of and in honor of Linus Pauling, who grew up in the Pacific Northwest. The medal will be presented at a fall 2022 symposium at Portland State University.
The award recognizes outstanding contributions to chemistry that merit national and international recognition. Nominations of women and other historically marginalized people are especially welcome. For details, visit www.acsportland.org. Nominations are due May 16 at 5 p.m. (PDT) to pauling2022@acsportland.org.
