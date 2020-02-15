Nominations sought for Linus Pauling Award

Nominations are being accepted for the 2020 Linus Pauling Medal Award. Sponsored jointly by the American Chemical Society Portland, Puget Sound, and Oregon Local Sections, the award is presented annually in recognition of outstanding achievement in chemistry in the spirit of and in honor of Linus Pauling, a native of the Pacific Northwest. The medal will be presented at a symposium this fall at the University of Washington’s Seattle campus.
The award recognizes outstanding contributions to chemistry that merit national and international recognition. For details, visit sites.uw.edu/pauling2020. Nominations are due May 1 at 5 p.m. (PDT) to pauling2020@uw.edu.
