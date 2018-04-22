Nominations sought for Pauling Medal

Nominations are being accepted for the 2018 Linus Pauling Medal Award. Sponsored jointly by the ACS Portland, Puget Sound, and Oregon Local Sections, the award is presented annually in recognition of outstanding achievement in chemistry in the spirit of and in honor of Linus Pauling, a native of the Pacific Northwest. The medal will be presented at a symposium this fall at the University of Washington’s Bothell campus.
The award recognizes outstanding contributions to chemistry of a character that merits national and international recognition; however, the award will not be given for work for which the nominee has already received a Nobel Prize. Scientists of all nationalities are eligible for this award. According to Pauling’s express wish, it is preferred that the award honor younger scientists whenever possible.
To submit a nomination, visit www.uwb.edu/physical-sciences/2018-pauling-medal. Nominations are due May 1 at 5 PM PDT.
Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.
