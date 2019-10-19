Nominations sought for Spencer Award

The American Chemical Society Kansas City Section seeks nominations for the 2020 Kenneth A. Spencer Award for outstanding achievement in agricultural and food chemistry. The annual award recognizes meritorious contributions to the field of agricultural and food chemistry
Nomination materials are available at acs-kc.com/spencer-application. Send nominations by Nov. 15 to Jon Tally at jonftally@gmail.com.
Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.
