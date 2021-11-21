Nominations sought for award in creativity in molecular design

The ACS North Jersey Section is soliciting nominations for the 2022 Award for Creativity in Molecular Design and Synthesis. The award recognizes initiative, creativity, leadership, and perseverance in pure and/or applied chemistry. Nominees must have had broad impact in the areas of chemical synthesis, method development, bioorganic/medicinal chemistry, pharmaceutical sciences, and/or molecular recognition.
Nominations should include a letter describing the nominee’s achievements, a brief biography and curriculum vitae, and a list of the nominee’s important published works. Supporting letters are strongly encouraged.
Please submit materials by Jan. 31 to xingy@wpunj.edu. The award is presented by the section every 2 years, and the prize consists of a crystal plaque and a $5,000 honorarium.
