Norris teaching award goes to Stacey Lowery Bretz

Stacey Lowery Bretz, University Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at Miami University, will receive the 2022 James Flack Norris Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Teaching of Chemistry at the Nov. 10 meeting of the Northeastern Section of the American Chemical Society held in Boston. The James Flack Norris Award is the first national award for outstanding achievement in the teaching of chemistry. Bretz is being recognized for her holistic approach to chemistry education, including her excellence in teaching practice, efforts to promote chemistry education research nationally, contributions to a wide variety of educational materials, and her role as an exceptional mentor to graduate students and postdocs.
This story was updated on Sept. 6, 2022, to correct the photo credit and byline. The credit is Scott Kissell, not courtesy of Stacey Lowery Bretz. The byline is Dorea I. Reeser, not Nina Notman.
This story was updated on Sept. 6, 2022, to specify that Stacey Lowery Bretz’s professor title is University Distinguished Professor of Chemistry.
