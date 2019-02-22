Organic Chemistry Division presents technical achievement awards

The American Chemical Society Division of Organic Chemistry has named the winners of the 2018 Technical Achievements in Organic Chemistry Award, which recognizes outstanding contributions to the field of organic chemistry from bachelor’s or master’s chemists pursuing careers in industry or government.
The winners are Georgette Castanedo of Genentech, Melodie Christensen of Merck & Co., Michael P. Curtis of Zoetis, Mai Khanh Hawk of Eli Lilly and Company, Ngiap-Kie Lim of Genentech, Bo Liu of AbbVie, Keith P. Moore of Merck & Co., Mark A. Nagy of Celgene, Simon Planken of Pfizer, Ronald C. Tomlinson of AstraZeneca, Chad A. Van Huis of Lycera, Dan Widlicka of Pfizer, and Noel S. Wilson of AbbVie.
Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter