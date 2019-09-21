Organic Division names TAOC winners

The ACS Division of Organic Chemistry has named the winners of the 2019 Technical Achievements in Organic Chemistry Award, which recognizes outstanding contributions to the field of organic chemistry from bachelor’s or master’s chemists pursuing careers in industry or government.
The winners are Ignacio Aliagas of Genentech, James M. Apgar of Merck & Co., Edward Brnardic of GlaxoSmithKline, Lisa Hasvold of AbbVie, Kenneth Hughes of FMC, Edward Lin of Biogen, Javier Magano of Pfizer, Andrew Nolting of Merck & Co., Kelly-Ann Schlegel of Merck & Co., Qing Shi of Bristol-Myers Squibb, Benjamin Thuma of Pfizer, and Noah Tu of AbbVie.
Nominations for the 2020 awards are due Jan. 15, 2020. For more information, visit www.organicdivision.org/taoc.
