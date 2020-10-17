Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Awards

Paul Dauenhauer and Mohammad Seyedsayamdost named 2020 MacArthur Fellows

by Linda Wang
October 17, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

Photo of Paul Dauenhauer.
Credit: Richard G. Anderson Photography
Paul Dauenhauer

Paul Dauenhauer of the University of Minnesota and Mohammad R. Seyedsayamdost of Princeton University are among the 21 winners of this year’s “genius grants” from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. Each fellow will receive $625,000 in unrestricted funding over 5 years.

Photo of Mohammad R. Seyedsayamdost.
Credit: MacArthur Foundation
Mohammad R. Seyedsayamdost

The MacArthur Foundation awards are given “to talented individuals who have shown extraordinary originality and dedication in their creative pursuits and a marked capacity for self-direction,” according to the foundation’s website.

Dauenhauer is the Lanny Schmidt Honorary Professor at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. His work focuses on converting renewable resources, such as crop waste, into chemicals such as p-xylene and isoprene that can be used to manufacture plastics, detergents, and other products.

“Sustainable catalysis and engineering are central to solving the world’s energy and materials problems, so I appreciate the support and vote of confidence that comes with the award,” Dauenhauer says. “My research group took immense intellectual risk pursuing new ideas such as catalytic resonance theory. It feels wonderful to see this paying off with both major breakthroughs and recognition from the chemistry and engineering communities.”

Seyedsayamdost is a biological chemist at Princeton University. He is researching new small molecules that have antibiotic properties against infectious diseases. “It is a real honor to receive the MacArthur Fellowship,” Seyedsayamdost says. “Among the many aspects that make it special are that any area of activity is considered, and the award is truly ‘no strings attached.’ ”

Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Frances Arnold receives award from Iota Sigma Pi
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hackerman Award to Uttam Tambar
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: James P. Morken

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE