Pauling Medal to Paul Chirik

Paul J. Chirik, the Edwards S. Sanford Professor of Chemistry at Princeton University, is the winner of the 2020 Linus Pauling Medal Award, presented annually by the American Chemical Society Oregon, Portland, and Puget Sound Local Sections. The award, which honors outstanding achievement in chemistry, is named after Linus Pauling, who was a native of the Pacific Northwest.
Chirik is recognized for his work to discover new catalysts based on transition metals that are abundant in Earth’s crust, such as iron, cobalt, and nickel. Chirik is editor in chief of the ACS journal Organometallics. He will present a talk on his research during the Linus Pauling Award Symposium, which will take place on Oct. 9, 2021, at the University of Washington.
This story was updated on Sept. 7, 2021, to correct the date and location of the symposium at which Paul J. Chirik will present his research. He will present his talk Oct. 9, 2021, at the University of Washington. He did not present it virtually Oct. 9, 2020.
