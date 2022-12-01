Peter Schultz wins 2022 A. I. Scott Medal for Excellence in Biological Chemistry Research

Peter Schultz, the Scripps Family Chair Professor of Chemistry and president and CEO of Scripps Research, has received the 2022 A. I. Scott Medal for Excellence in Biological Chemistry Research from the Texas A&M University Department of Chemistry and the Texas A&M Section of the American Chemical Society. The medal is a tribute to A. Ian Scott, a Texas A&M distinguished professor of chemistry. Schultz, who is recognized for key contributions to the fields of chemical and synthetic biology, received the medal after a symposium held in his honor at Texas A&M on Oct. 21.
