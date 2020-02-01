Peter Stang wins AIC Gold Medal

Peter Stang, Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at the University of Utah and editor of the Journal of the American Chemical Society, is the recipient of the 2020 American Institute of Chemists Gold Medal. The award recognizes excellence, contributions to society through the application of scientific research, and contributions to the chemical and biochemical professions. Stang’s research focuses on molecular architecture and supramolecular chemistry via self-assembly, with applications in areas such as information storage and artificial photosynthetic devices. He will receive the award during a celebration in Philadelphia May 5.
