Awards

Petroleum Research Fund grants available

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
September 1, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 31
The American Chemical Society’s Office of Research Grants will be accepting proposals from Sept. 19 to Oct. 14 for Petroleum Research Fund grants to support fundamental research in the petroleum field. Proposals must be directed to fundamental petroleum research, including research related to petroleum-derived materials, in 1 of 10 subject matter areas specified by the Petroleum Research Fund Trust.

Note that the Petroleum Research Fund Trust supports research in sustainable and green chemistry, along with research on more traditional petroleum-related topics. Projects recently funded include new catalyst discovery and methods for utilizing methane and carbon dioxide. Before applying, potential applicants should contact a program officer at prfinfo@acs.org to determine if their proposed research falls within the current scope of this funding. Grant programs are available for new professors beginning their first tenure-track position and also for established tenured or tenure-track professors pursuing a new research direction. Separate grant programs are available for qualified professors in nondoctoral departments. Additional information can be found at www.acsprf.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

