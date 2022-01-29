Petroleum Research Fund grants available

The American Chemical Society Office of Research Grants will be accepting proposals for Petroleum Research Fund (PRF) grants from Feb. 14 at noon (EST) to March 11 at 5:00 p.m. (EST). Proposals must be directed to fundamental petroleum research, including fundamental research related to petroleum-derived materials in one of 10 specified subject matter areas.
Grant programs are available for new professors beginning their first tenure-track position and also for established tenured or tenure-track professors pursuing a new research direction. Separate grant programs are available for qualified professors in nondoctoral departments. Further, in a recently approved change, the eligibility period for Undergraduate New Investigator Grants in nondoctoral institutions has been extended to 5 years from the beginning date of first tenure-track appointment. Please note that PRF has moved to a new data system. The new system will allow applicants to enter the proposal information previously included in downloaded forms directly through the web-based portal. Additional information may be found at www.acsprf.org.
