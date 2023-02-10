Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Awards

Petroleum Research Fund grants available

by Nancy Jensen, ACS staff
February 10, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 6
The American Chemical Society Office of Research Grants will be accepting proposals for Petroleum Research Fund (PRF) grants from Feb. 13 at noon (EST) to March 10 at 5:00 p.m.

Proposals must address fundamental petroleum research, including science related to petroleum-derived materials, in 1 of 10 subject matter areas specified by the PRF Trust. The PRF funds a range of topics related to sustainability and green chemistry. For more information regarding areas of supported research, contact a PRF program officer or email prfinfo@acs.org.

Professors beginning their first tenure-track position, as well as established tenured or tenure-track faculty pursuing a new research direction, can apply for grant programs. Separate grant programs are available for professors in nondoctoral departments. Beginning with proposals submitted in the spring 2023 submission window, the value of the New Directions grant value will increase from $110,000 to $125,000. Applications are made through a web-based portal, and additional information may be found at www.acsprf.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

