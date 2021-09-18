Petroleum Research Fund grants available

The American Chemical Society will accept proposals for Petroleum Research Fund grants to support fundamental research in the petroleum field from Sept. 20 at noon (EDT) to Oct. 15 at 5:00 p.m. Proposals must be directed to fundamental petroleum research, including fundamental research related to petroleum-derived materials, in one of ten specified subject matter areas.
Grant programs are available for new professors beginning their first tenure-track position and for established tenured or tenure-track professors pursuing a new research direction. Separate grant programs are available for qualified professors in nondoctoral departments. The eligibility period for Undergraduate New Investigator Grants in nondoctoral institutions is 5 years from the beginning date of first tenure-track appointment.
PRF has moved to a new data system that will allow applicants to enter the proposal information directly to the web-based portal. Additional information may be found at acsprf.org.
Please send announcements of awards to acsnews.cen@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter