Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Awards

Pharmaceutical Roundtable awards grants

by Linda Wang
October 19, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

 

The American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute Pharmaceutical Roundtable has awarded nearly $200,000 in grants to advance green chemistry research in the pharmaceutical sciences. The roundtable brings together global industry leaders to catalyze the beneficial implementation of green chemistry and engineering.

Fernando Albericio and Beatriz G. de la Torre of the University of KwaZulu-Natal were awarded $25,000 for their proposal, “Baroc, a Green α-Amino Protecting Group for Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis.”

Mark Mason of the University of Toledo was awarded $25,000 for his proposal, “Iron-Catalyzed Cross-Coupling of Heterocycles.”

Aaron Vannucci of the University of South Carolina was awarded $25,000 for his proposal, “A New Approach to Catalyst Immobilization Research: Designing Molecular Catalysts for Heterogeneous Catalysis.”

Arnaud Voituriez of the Institut de Chimie des Substances Naturelles was awarded $25,000 for his proposal, “Towards an Electro-Catalytic Wittig Reaction.”

Susan Olesik of the Ohio State University was awarded $46,996 for her proposal, “A Study of the Environmental Impact of Analytical and Preparative Scale Supercritical Fluid Chromatographic Processes.”

Ryan Shenvi from the Department of Chemistry at Scripps Research in California was awarded $50,000 for his proposal, “C–N Attached-Ring Synthesis by Markovnikov Hydroamination.”

Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE