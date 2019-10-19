Pharmaceutical Roundtable awards grants

The American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute Pharmaceutical Roundtable has awarded nearly $200,000 in grants to advance green chemistry research in the pharmaceutical sciences. The roundtable brings together global industry leaders to catalyze the beneficial implementation of green chemistry and engineering.
Fernando Albericio and Beatriz G. de la Torre of the University of KwaZulu-Natal were awarded $25,000 for their proposal, “Baroc, a Green α-Amino Protecting Group for Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis.”
Mark Mason of the University of Toledo was awarded $25,000 for his proposal, “Iron-Catalyzed Cross-Coupling of Heterocycles.”
Aaron Vannucci of the University of South Carolina was awarded $25,000 for his proposal, “A New Approach to Catalyst Immobilization Research: Designing Molecular Catalysts for Heterogeneous Catalysis.”
Arnaud Voituriez of the Institut de Chimie des Substances Naturelles was awarded $25,000 for his proposal, “Towards an Electro-Catalytic Wittig Reaction.”
Susan Olesik of the Ohio State University was awarded $46,996 for her proposal, “A Study of the Environmental Impact of Analytical and Preparative Scale Supercritical Fluid Chromatographic Processes.”
Ryan Shenvi from the Department of Chemistry at Scripps Research in California was awarded $50,000 for his proposal, “C–N Attached-Ring Synthesis by Markovnikov Hydroamination.”
