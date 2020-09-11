Postdoc award to Krupa Haranahalli

Krupa Haranahalli, a postdoc in chemistry at Stony Brook University, is the recipient of the 2020 Robert M. Scarborough Graduate/Postgraduate Award for Excellence in Medicinal Chemistry, presented by the American Chemical Society Division of Medicinal Chemistry. The award recognizes graduate students and postdocs who have played a leading role in the discovery of novel therapeutic agents. Her research at Stony Brook focuses on the design and synthesis of compound libraries for lead identification. She received $3,500 and presented her research during the ACS Fall 2020 Virtual Meeting and Expo.
