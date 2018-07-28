Rachael Farber wins graduate research award

Rachael Farber, who recently earned a Ph.D. in surface chemistry from Loyola University Chicago and is starting a postdoc at the University of Chicago, is the recipient of the Anna Louise Hoffman Award for Outstanding Achievement in Graduate Research, awarded by Iota Sigma Pi. As part of an international research collaboration, Farber contributed to the discovery of double-stranded water on stepped platinum surfaces. She has also studied oxygen on and under catalytically relevant metal surfaces.
