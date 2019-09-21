Advertisement

Awards

Radding Award to Mary Virginia Orna

by Linda Wang
September 21, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 37
Photo of Mary Virginia Orna.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Mary Virginia Orna

Mary Virginia Orna, professor emerita of chemistry at the College of New Rochelle and president of ChemSource, is the recipient of the 2019 Radding Award, which honors ACS members who have demonstrated service to ACS, provided leadership through elected and appointed ACS positions at local, regional, and national levels, and made significant contributions to industrial, applied, or academic chemistry.

Orna has lectured and published widely in the areas of color chemistry and archaeological chemistry. She has served as chair of the ACS Division of the History of Chemistry, as well as chair of the Division of Chemical Education. She is currently serving as an ACS councilor and a member of the ACS Divisional Activities Committee.

