Radding Award to Peter Rusch

Peter Rusch, retired from Lockheed Information Systems, is the winner of the 2018 Shirley B. Radding Award, presented annually by the ACS Santa Clara Valley Section to an ACS member who has contributed to the local, regional, and national activities of the society.
At Lockheed Information Systems, Rusch led the development of chemical and patent information products and services. Rusch has served as chair of the ACS Division of Chemical Information; chair of the Committee on Nomenclature, Terminology & Symbols; and chair of the Santa Clara Valley Section. He has also served on other committees and as councilor and alternate councilor.
