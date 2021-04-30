Radding Award to Thomas R. Beattie

Thomas R. Beattie, a biopharmaceutical consultant, is the winner of the 2020 Shirley B. Radding Award, presented annually by the American Chemical Society Silicon Valley Section to an ACS member who has contributed to the local, regional, and national activities of the society.
Beattie has served as a counselor in the San Diego Section since 2004. Since 2001, he has managed the local section’s educational programs in elementary schools. He has also served as chair of the Senior Chemists Committee. He currently serves on the Committee on Economic and Professional Affairs.
