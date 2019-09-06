Advertisement

Awards

Ray Fernando wins 2019 Tess Award

by Linda Wang
September 6, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 35
Photo of Ray Fernando.
Credit: Courtesy of Ray Fernando
Ray Fernando

Ray Fernando is the winner of the 2019 Roy W. Tess Award in Coatings, sponsored by the American Chemical Society Division of Polymeric Materials: Science and Engineering. Fernando is the Arthur C. Edwards Endowed Chair and the director of the ­Polymers and Coatings Program in the Chemistry and ­Biochemistry Department at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

The $3,000 award recognizes outstanding contributions to coatings science, engineering, and technology. Fernando has made important contributions to understanding the role of dynamic uniaxial extensional viscosity in properties like spatter of roller-applied coatings that dominate the architectural market, as well as the behavior of spray-applied waterborne coatings used extensively in industrial applications. He received the award during the fall ACS national meeting in San Diego.

Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.

