Ray Schaak wins Akron Section Award; nominations sought for Crano Lecture

Ray Schaak, the DuPont Professor of Materials Chemistry at the Pennsylvania State University, is the recipient of the Akron Section Award, presented by the American Chemical Society Akron Section. The award honors an outstanding chemistry professional in any field. Schaak’s research focuses on the development of new synthetic tools for catalysis, photonics, and energy conversion and storage. Schaak received a $1,000 honorarium and an engraved plaque and presented two lectures virtually.
The Akron Section is accepting nominations for the Crano Memorial Lecture, which honors outstanding chemical professionals. The award includes a $500 honorarium and an engraved plaque. Nominators should submit the nominee’s curriculum vitae with the nomination to Charles M. Kausch, awards chair, at charlesm.kausch@synthomer.com. Nominations are due Dec. 21.
