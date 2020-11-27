Remsen Award to Tom Muir

Tom W. Muir, the Van Zandt Williams Jr. Class of 1965 Professor of Chemistry at Princeton University, is the recipient of the 2020 Ira Remsen Award, presented annually by the American Chemical Society Maryland Section. The award honors the memory of Ira Remsen, Johns Hopkins University’s first chemistry professor and second president. Muir’s research focuses on integrating synthetic organic and physical chemistry with molecular genetics to study protein function. His work in epigenetics seeks to understand how histone modifications control the structure and function of chromatin. The award includes a plaque and an honorarium.
