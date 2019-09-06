Remsen Award seeks nominations

The American Chemical Society Maryland Section seeks nominations for the 2020 Ira Remsen Award. The award honors Ira Remsen, the first chair of the Chemistry Department at Johns Hopkins University and the university’s second president. Awardees are chemists who have made significant achievements. The award includes a plaque and an honorarium. Email a nomination letter and a brief curriculum vitae for the nominee to Dana Ferraris at dferraris@mcdaniel.edu by Sept. 30.
