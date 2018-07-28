Sandra Rosenthal wins Herty Award

Sandra Rosenthal, the Jack & Pamela Egan Professor of Chemistry at Vanderbilt University and director of the Vanderbilt Institute of Nanoscale Science & Engineering, is the recipient of the 2018 Charles H. Herty Medal, presented by the ACS Georgia Section.
The award recognizes outstanding work and service by a chemist in the southeastern U.S. Rosenthal is being honored for developing nanocrystal probes for neuroscience and white-light-emitting nanocrystals, as well as her contributions to improving science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education across Tennessee. The medal will be presented at a celebration on Sept. 20.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter